Garrison, ND
KX News

Basketball: Thursday brings ranked matchup and district tournaments

By Tristan Thomas,

7 days ago

Region Six teams began district tournaments, while Garrison hosted another ranked team to wrap up the regular season.

District 12 Tournament Scores

#1 South Prairie-Max 55 #8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 29 Final
#2 Our Redeemer’s 55 #7 Berthold 36 Final
#3 Des Lacs-Burlington 58 #6 Glenburn 32 Final
#4 Surrey 48 #5 Bishop Ryan 26 Final

District 11 Tournament Scores

#2 Bottineau 62 #7 Velva 27 Final
#3 TGU 66 #6 Nedrose 70 Final
#4 Westhope-Newburg 64 #5 Drake-Anamoose 47 Final

Other Class B Basketball Scores

#7 Garrison 47 #6 Shiloh Christian 62 Girls Final
Stanley 69 South Prairie 44 Boys Final
