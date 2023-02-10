Basketball: Thursday brings ranked matchup and district tournaments

Region Six teams began district tournaments, while Garrison hosted another ranked team to wrap up the regular season.
District 12 Tournament Scores
| #1 South Prairie-Max
| 55
| #8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
| 29
| Final
| #2 Our Redeemer’s
| 55
| #7 Berthold
| 36
| Final
| #3 Des Lacs-Burlington
| 58
| #6 Glenburn
| 32
| Final
| #4 Surrey
| 48
| #5 Bishop Ryan
| 26
| Final
District 11 Tournament Scores
| #2 Bottineau
| 62
| #7 Velva
| 27
| Final
| #3 TGU
| 66
| #6 Nedrose
| 70
| Final
| #4 Westhope-Newburg
| 64
| #5 Drake-Anamoose
| 47
| Final
Other Class B Basketball Scores
| #7 Garrison
| 47
| #6 Shiloh Christian
| 62
| Girls
| Final
| Stanley
| 69
| South Prairie
| 44
| Boys
| Final
