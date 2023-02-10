Open in App
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbFDk_0kidYPWN00

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital.

Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried to flee, the shooter or shooters opened fire.

Police said they arrived to the scene at about 10 p.m. Thursday night. They are still investigating.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were shot on Schillinger Road late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at a Spirit Gas Station at 175 Schillinger Road North.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Summer Street: Citronelle Police

Police could not offer any additional details at this time. Police said officers just arrived on scene.

This story will be updated as WKRG News 5 learns more.

