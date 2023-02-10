Niedfeldt’s offensive explosion completes Hononegah’s perfect NIC-10 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Junior wing player Allyson Niedfeldt exploded for 28 points Thursday night to lead Hononegah to a 56-34 NIC-10 win over Jefferson. The win caps a second straight perfect 18-0 conference season for the Indians.



Niedfeldt made six three-point shots. Most of her scoring came in the second half, after Hononegah had a sluggish first half offensively. At halftime the game was tied 14-14.



But Breacia Carter got Hononegah going with two quick baskets to start the third quarter, and then Niedfeldt took over.



Hononegah’s record is now 27-3 overall. The next stop for the Indians is the Rockford East Regional. They’ll be in action Monday night.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.