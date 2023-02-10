Open in App
Rockton, IL
Niedfeldt’s offensive explosion completes Hononegah’s perfect NIC-10 season

By Scott Leber,

7 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Junior wing player Allyson Niedfeldt exploded for 28 points Thursday night to lead Hononegah to a 56-34 NIC-10 win over Jefferson. The win caps a second straight perfect 18-0 conference season for the Indians.

Niedfeldt made six three-point shots. Most of her scoring came in the second half, after Hononegah had a sluggish first half offensively. At halftime the game was tied 14-14.

But Breacia Carter got Hononegah going with two quick baskets to start the third quarter, and then Niedfeldt took over.

Hononegah’s record is now 27-3 overall. The next stop for the Indians is the Rockford East Regional. They’ll be in action Monday night.

