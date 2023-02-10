Rutherford routs Beachside to advance in playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team opened the FHSAA playoffs with a 72-34 home victory over Beachside on Thursday night.
The Rams were led by Braniya Baker with 22 points and Shakirah Edwards with 15.
Rutherford improves to 24-1 and will host Bolles in the Class 4A Region Semifinal on Tuesday, February 14. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
