Rutherford routs Beachside to advance in playoffs

By Sam Granville,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0925mU_0kidTtGm00

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team opened the FHSAA playoffs with a 72-34 home victory over Beachside on Thursday night.

The Rams were led by Braniya Baker with 22 points and Shakirah Edwards with 15.

Rutherford improves to 24-1 and will host Bolles in the Class 4A Region Semifinal on Tuesday, February 14.

