Community rallies around family of 8-year-old child who died

The Stansbury Park and Erda communities are rallying around the family of an 8-year-old boy, who died Wednesday after falling off a slide earlier this week.

Dallin Cunningham, a student at Rose Springs Elementary School, fell to the ground Monday morning while coming down the slide on the school's playground. He would die from his injuries two days later.

At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Erda on Thursday, about two dozen people filed into the gym to help gather pictures and memories for Dallin's family.

Lucy Petersen was a classmate of Dallin's.

"When I first came to school, he was one of the first people who said hi to me," said Petersen. "He was one of my first friends too."

Petersen shared fond memories of her friend, who she says she met last year when they were in the second grade.

"He always did this thing where he put his legs around his shoulders, and it was super funny," said Petersen. "When I figured out that he passed away it was really sad for me."

Those who turned out drew pictures and even wrote letters of what they will remember and miss most about Dallin.

"He always had a joke, a random fact, or some funny story to tell," said one parent as they read their letter.

Heather Kitchen, a friend of the Cunningham family, helped organize Thursday's event.

"And hopefully collect some pictures that they haven't seen before and that we can put them together and they'll have something that that's a special memorable gift for them," said Kitchen.

Kitchen told FOX 13 News she hopes this will give the family another piece of Dallin to hold on to.

"I think this community all care about Dallin and even the ones who didn't know him are trying to reach out and show love and support," said Kitchen.

The support for Dallin and his family can be seen elsewhere, along Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park.

Paola Zamarron's eight-year-old daughter was a classmate of Dallin's.

"When we gave her the news, it was, I mean it was heartbreaking," said Zamarron.

Zamarron and her family spent part of Thursday evening tying up green ribbons, Dallin's favorite color, on trees in the area.

"For us as parents, I cannot think of losing a kid, so for me, it's really important that his family feels supported through this," said Zamarron.

Part of the hope is to help keep the memory of Dallin alive.

FOX 13 News asked Petersen what she will remember most about her friend and classmate. She says Dallin was a really good friend and that he was really kind.