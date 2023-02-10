Open in App
Orange City, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week: MOC-Floyd Valley’s Jesse Van Kalsbeek

By Anthony Mitchell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CByqk_0kidS6IJ00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen have proved to be one of the premier boys basketball teams in the area, with the team riding a seven-game win streak with our newest SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week leading the way.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Jesse Van Kalsbeek has made a big impact for the Dutchmen, leading the team with 19.7 points per game while grabbing over seven rebounds per game. In the team’s win over Sibley-Ocheyedan, Van Kalsbeek registered a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds in he win. The junior has credited his success to the chemistry of the Dutchmen team.

“It’s a lot of fun. But, I think just having a group of guys that want to go out there and just give it their all. Everyone’s really there for each other and it’s just fun to be a part of,” Van Kalsbeek said.

“Honestly, what’s been working for him is the other guys. We have all been playing well. We’ve just kind of found our stride I think,” MOC-Floyd Valley head coach Loren De Jong said.

For Van Kalsbeek, this is the first time winning our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week award. But, it’s not the first time the award was won by a Van Kalsbeek. His older brother won the award during his time with the Dutchmen. Jesse highlighted the motivation he’s gained from following in his brother’s footsteps while he wants to make his own mark within the program.

“He was very good in high school and he still is in college. So, just keeping it going is fun and hopefully I can keep it going and maybe break some of his records,” Van Kalsbeek added.

