Open in App
Drury, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers stop Saints, win 18th straight

By Dan Lucy,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM13q_0kidRzLs00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens and womens basketball programs tipped off a big two game homestand Thursday night.

The men will honor the 2013 national championship team Saturday.

But first were games Thursday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center against Maryville.

The Drury Lady Panthers remain number two in the nation this week in the D2 coaches poll.

Amy Eagan’s team looking for its 18th straight win.

And Allie Clevenger would give Drury the lead with this corner three, it’s 5-3 Lady Panthers.

The Saints taking it inside, Hunter Stidham with the shot fake and then drives to the hole, it’s a two point game.

Watch the hustle here, Alana Findley gets the loose ball, and then beats the triple team to give Drury an 11-7 lead.

Maryville playing at the Lady Panthers pace, the skip pass to Carsyn Fearday who kisses it off the glass, back to a two point game.

But Drury would pull away, Findley to Terrion Moore on the break, two of her 16 points.

Then Kaylee Damitz-Holt coast to coast and the scoop shot, 17-11 Lady Panthers, Holt finished with 17.

Alana Findley led the team with 21 and the Lady Panthers win their 18th straight 81-57.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO
Wilson making the most of her last Lady Bear games
Springfield, MO7 hours ago
Braves top Bears, win seventh straight
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Kickapoo holds off Bolivar for 18th win
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Most Popular
Ozark tames Bulldogs on senior night
Ozark, MO7 hours ago
Willard outlasts Rogersville in overtime
Willard, MO1 day ago
Log-Rog tames Mustangs, win Big Eight
Rogersville, MO2 days ago
Bears have a Valley chance with Chance (Moore)
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Bears bounce Aces on the road
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Lady Panthers trounce Tritons
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Athlete of the Week: Kaylea Dixon
West Plains, MO4 days ago
Drury’s 44-point second half helps snap five-game losing streak
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Cooley edges Williams in PBA Springfield Classic
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Springfield restaurant owner taking staff to KC Super Bowl parade
Springfield, MO2 days ago
What impact did Dr. Arthur Mallory have on Missouri State University?
Springfield, MO1 day ago
A Sporting Chance founder retiring; future of group uncertain
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield City Council votes to buy Hammons Field
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Landlord denies breach of contract over rotting and mold dispute
Springfield, MO8 hours ago
Missouri State students worry about college mass shootings
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Silver Dollar City to close popular ride
Branson, MO3 days ago
Springfield honoring crossguards for their work, looking for more
Springfield, MO20 hours ago
Mercy Springfield completes first new heart procedure in SW MO
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield police investigate after body found near Kansas Expressway
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Baxter County crash kills 1, injures 2
Yellville, AR3 days ago
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day rush
Springfield, MO3 days ago
OTC approves two building projects to target workforce shortages
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Christian County man charged with child molestation
Clever, MO16 hours ago
Suspect flees scene after stabbing a man in Springfield
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Man accused of MSU restroom assault gets 18 years in prison
Springfield, MO1 day ago
City of Merriam Woods fires chief of police
Merriam Woods, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy