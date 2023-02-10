Open in App
Loudonville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Saints’ second-half effort lifts them past Manhattan

By Siena Athletics,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf7Sm_0kidRaWx00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Siena Women’s Basketball took the court not only in search of a much-needed win over a conference rival Thursday evening, but to promote a cause much larger than basketball. The Saints (15-9, 9-5) took a 75-65 victory over Manhattan (9-14, 6-8) while hosting its 22 nd annual Pink Zone contest at the UHY Center.

The event raised money for The Donna Foundation and featured a special pregame ceremony where each member of the team walked out on the court while escorting a breast cancer survivor or thriver.

After Manhattan thrived in a 25-point victory over the Saints during the teams’ first meeting back on January 12, Siena kept it close to open the return contest, with the home team using first-quarter free throws to hold a three-point lead after ten minutes of play. Manhattan held an 18-11 advantage in the second period and ultimately went to the locker room with a four-point halftime lead.

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Anajah Brown for the first time this season, the Green and Gold exploded in the third quarter to earn a double-digit lead, scoring 22 of 32 points during the quarter. After building as large as a 16-point lead with 7:24 remaining in the game, the Saints had to fend off a late Manhattan run that made things interesting within the final two minutes.

With Siena up 64-50 with 2:37 remaining, the Jaspers embarked on a swift 10-2 run to come within six, but Siena’s solid work at the charity stripe shut the door and gave the Saints their tenth win in the last 11 meetings at the UHY Center.

Despite Manhattan holding a higher shooting percentage, Siena shot a stellar 25-28 from the free throw line and grabbed 25 points off of 16 Jasper turnovers. The home team held a 37-31 advantage on the boards over the league’s top rebounding squad, and limited MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Dee Dee Davis – who went for a career-high 37 points during the first meeting – to only seven total points and 2-14 from the field.

Freshman Elisa Mevius led the charge in the second half with 22 of her career-high 24 points coming in the final 20 minutes of play. Sophomore Emina Selimovic built momentum with 13 of her 18 points in the first half of action, while freshmen Teresa Seppala and Angel Jones each chipped in ten points. Seppala added four steals, while her and sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson led the way on the glass with eight rebounds.

Siena’s three-game homestand concludes on Saturday, February 11 at 6:30 PM when the Saints face off against conference rival Niagara for the first of two regular-season meetings. Attendees are encouraged to wear black as part of the team’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Game.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY
2 New York rail trails named among best in US
Albany, NY1 day ago
Participants announced for Schenectady Restaurant Week
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Saints fall to MAAC frontrunner Iona
New Rochelle, NY10 hours ago
Siena women’s lacrosse begins pursuit of return to MAAC Tournament Thursday
Loudonville, NY1 day ago
UAlbany women upend UMBC on the road to complete season sweep of the Retrievers
Albany, NY1 day ago
Danes snap skid with 81-74 win over UMBC to stay in America East tournament hunt
Albany, NY1 day ago
Union hockey set for final road trip before postseason
Schenectady, NY5 hours ago
Tedisco and Walsh honor Shen volleyball teams
Clifton Park, NY1 day ago
Duanesburg boys and girls hoops sweep WAC championship
Duanesburg, NY2 days ago
Athletic Director Mark Benson dropped from lawsuit against Killings, UAlbany
Albany, NY2 days ago
Martha’s Dandee Creme opening for 2023 season
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 17-19
Albany, NY17 hours ago
Nani’s Iced Tea cuts ribbon in downtown Albany
Albany, NY16 hours ago
Impressions Saratoga hosts 9th Birthday Pawty
Saratoga Springs, NY18 hours ago
Mixed feelings as Lark St. makeover set to start in April
Albany, NY1 day ago
Nashville band visiting Lake George for President’s Day Weekend
Lake George, NY1 day ago
A NEWS10 escapade through Saratoga Chowderfest 2023
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 13-17
Albany, NY13 hours ago
Cider Belly temporarily closes N. Pearl Street location
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Hudson Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday night
Hudson, NY1 day ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Drunk friends were annoying so designated driver bailed on them. Was it ok?
Albany, NY23 hours ago
5 things to know this Thursday, February 16
Albany, NY22 hours ago
No injuries after car catches fire on Thruway
Kingston, NY20 hours ago
Twiddle leads Memorial Day festival in Lake George
Lake George, NY16 hours ago
New French bistro opens in Waterford
Waterford, NY2 days ago
Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting
Albany, NY1 day ago
Singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’ to perform at The Egg
Albany, NY1 day ago
Albany police search for missing child
Albany, NY2 days ago
Hudson student removed after alleged threat
Hudson, NY6 hours ago
Police: Driver hits Broad Street Laundry in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy