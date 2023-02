WBKO

Dayvion McKnight leads WKU over ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee 93-89 By Kaden Gaylord-Day, 7 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball (14-11, 6-8 C-USA) team won its third straight game after defeating its ‘100 Miles of Hate ...