Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Teen accused in Jada Gonzales’ murder to stay behind bars

By Laila Freeman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K555_0kidPcMp00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old charged with the murder of a high schooler at a party will stay behind bars until trial.

Cruz Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra are accused of opening fire on a house after being kicked out of a party near Pat Hurley Park in December.

Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones

18-year-old Jada Gonzales was in the home and was shot and killed.

At Thursday’s detention hearing, the State said that Medina knew the home had people inside and still shot at the home. By doing that, they said he showed he is a danger to the community.

Parra is set to be arraigned next Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State
Trial continues for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Albuquerque couple accused in murder of woman beaten to death with golf club
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Police: Man kills woman then collects victim’s Social Security benefits
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Most Popular
Multiple New Mexico schools receive shooting hoax
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Behind the scenes video shows U.S. Marshals’ recent Albuquerque fugitive operation
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
APD uses GPS to catch accused bank robbers
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Trial continues, NMSU hazing, Cold day, Bad behavior, Isotopes promotions
Las Cruces, NM20 hours ago
Son accused of killing father in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico court dismisses chase, DWI charges after Zoom connection fail
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Santa Fe Police: Man stuns woman with device to steal from her
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Suspected drunk driver tied to 2021 murder case
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Burglar uses a rope to break into business from the ceiling
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD: One person found dead in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque postal worker accused of stealing mail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
FBI seizes 230,000 fentanyl pills, $130,000 after Albuquerque crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
U.S. Marshals detail recent New Mexico fugitive manhunt operation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico Activities Association is cracking down on bad behavior at games
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
U.S. Marshals arrest nearly 90 fugitives in Albuquerque during national operation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Weather Academy visits ABQ Collegiate Charter School
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Where can drivers in Albuquerque get discounted gas on Thursday?
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
New Mexico district invites parents to school to get to know students better
Socorro, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque couple married for more than 50 years shares story and love advice
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico green lights eight new qualified film production facilities
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
From opera houses to drive-ins: A history of Albuquerque movie theaters
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
New Mexico State University discusses hazing allegations, coach’s firing
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Report highlights poor New Mexico roads
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
UNM hosts ribbon cutting for new sculpture at Central and Girard
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque’s Hotel Blue renovations back on track following delays
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy