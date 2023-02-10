Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally hospitalized with heart issues

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was hospitalized Thursday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling ill during the morning legislative session and being diagnosed with heart issues that will likely require insertion of a pacemaker.

The 79-year-old Oak Ridge Republican tells NewsChannel 5 that he is experiencing "episodes of bradycardia with some premature atrial contraction." Bradycardia is a slow heart rate, while premature atrial contractions are extra heartbeats.

"Plan now is to insert a pacemaker," McNally said via text. "Hopefully, that will fix it."

The lieutenant governor said he expects to be hospitalized until Sunday or Monday, that doctors will explore other options if the pacemaker is not effective.

McNally serves as speaker of the Senate, which also makes him the state's lieutenant governor, putting him first in line of succession after the governor.

According to McNally's text, he was experiencing a low heart rate during the morning Senate session, and Sen. Richard Briggs, a Knoxville Republican who is a heart and lung surgeon, suggested he get an EKG.

Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, presided over the Senate for the remainder of the morning session, McNally said.

A now-retired pharmacist, McNally was first elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 1978, serving eight years in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 1987.

He was elected Senate speaker in 2017.

