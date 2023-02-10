Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
KELOLAND

Las Vegas crushes Wild in St. Paul

By Grant Sweeter,

7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas to hasten a mid-game meltdown by Minnesota as the Golden Knights cruised past the sputtering Wild 5-1.

Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored against Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury lost his cool after giving up Eichel’s goal that was the fourth of the second period for the visitors. Fleury hammered his stick against the post and flung it past mid-ice.

He was pulled after two periods. Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson left early in the third period with an injury.

