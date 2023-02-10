Open in App
Holyoke, MA
Free Covid-19 vaccine and booster clinics opening-up

By Kristina D'Amours,

7 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wait for a decision from the FDA concerning annual COVID booster shots, free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics are opening up.

Cataldo Ambulance is hosting a free clinic at the Holyoke Library, with a $75 gift card incentive for those who get the shot. The first dose, second dose, and booster are available for people ages 6 months and older. And while all of Western Massachusetts is considered low-risk for COVID infection, the goal is to get as many people through the door as possible.

“We would like for everyone to wait the three months after having the covid virus,
but generally, the healthier you are, the better you are so as long as you are not exhibiting symptoms. And things of that nature should be eligible to get vaccinated.”

Cataldo Ambulance will be holding another clinic in Holyoke on March 7th, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

