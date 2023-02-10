Open in App
El Paso, TX
The Associated Press

Gipson scores 15 as Charlotte knocks off UTEP 62-53

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Montre’ Gipson’s 15 points helped Charlotte defeat UTEP 62-53 on Thursday night.

Gipson also added six rebounds for the 49ers (14-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Lu’Cye Patterson scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Igor Milicic Jr. shot 2 for 7 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Calvin Solomon led the way for the Miners (11-13, 4-9) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. UTEP also got 12 points from Tae Hardy. In addition, Jamari Sibley had six points and three steals.

Charlotte took the lead with 59 seconds to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with Brice Williams racking up nine points. Charlotte used a 10-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 53-35 with 13:16 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams play on Saturday. Charlotte visits North Texas while UTEP travels to play UTSA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

