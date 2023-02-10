Allen, Butler propel Southern Utah over Tarleton 72-62

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen scored 19 points, Harrison Butler had a double-double and Southern Utah defeated Tarleton 72-62 on Thursday night.

Allen was 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference). Butler scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out six assists. Maizen Fausett shot 4 of 6 from the field and scored 12.

The Texans (13-12, 6-6) were led by Freddy Hicks with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Shakur Daniel added 12 points and Coreyoun Rushin scored nine.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Utah visits Utah Valley, while Tarleton visits Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.