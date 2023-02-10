Open in App
Cedar City, UT
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Allen, Butler propel Southern Utah over Tarleton 72-62

7 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen scored 19 points, Harrison Butler had a double-double and Southern Utah defeated Tarleton 72-62 on Thursday night.

Allen was 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference). Butler scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out six assists. Maizen Fausett shot 4 of 6 from the field and scored 12.

The Texans (13-12, 6-6) were led by Freddy Hicks with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Shakur Daniel added 12 points and Coreyoun Rushin scored nine.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Utah visits Utah Valley, while Tarleton visits Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cedar City, UT
Southern Utah plays Utah Tech, looks for 10th straight home win
Cedar City, UT1 hour ago
Most Popular
Tarleton State faces Sam Houston in conference showdown
Stephenville, TX1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy