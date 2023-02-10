Perry, Huntsberry lead N. Texas to 82-79 2OT win over UAB

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 28 points and North Texas defeated UAB 82-79 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Perry made all 10 of his foul shots for the Mean Green (20-5, 11-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and Kai Huntsberry scored 15.

The Blazers (17-8, 8-6) were led in scoring by Jordan Walker, who finished with 20 points and four assists. UAB also got 12 points from Eric Gaines. Ty Brewer also had 11 points.

UAB’s KJ Buffen made a 3 pointer with seven seconds left to tie it 72 to force the second overtime.

These two teams both play Saturday. North Texas hosts Charlotte while UAB hosts Middle Tennessee.

