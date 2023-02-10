Youngblood scores 14 as Kennesaw St. beats Jacksonville St.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 14 points and Demond Robinson’s layup with four seconds left sent Kennesaw State past Jacksonville State 54-52 on Thursday night.

Youngblood had 11 rebounds for the Owls (19-7, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Terrell Burden shot 2 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Clarence Jackson added nine points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville State. Juwan Perdue also had eight points.

Next up for both teams is a rematch on Saturday.

