Open in App
Jacksonville, AL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Youngblood scores 14 as Kennesaw St. beats Jacksonville St.

7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 14 points and Demond Robinson’s layup with four seconds left sent Kennesaw State past Jacksonville State 54-52 on Thursday night.

Youngblood had 11 rebounds for the Owls (19-7, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Terrell Burden shot 2 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Clarence Jackson added nine points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville State. Juwan Perdue also had eight points.

Next up for both teams is a rematch on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Dye leads Queens against Kennesaw State after 34-point outing
Kennesaw, GA1 hour ago
Missing Georgia woman found dead, sheriff says
Canton, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy