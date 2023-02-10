Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
FOX 2

New phone app changes casino gambling

By Andy BankerKayla Shepperd,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1KJr_0kidGp3t00

ST. LOUIS – New technology could keep you from being targeted at a casino. Casino gambling via a phone app has just arrived in St. Louis.

All you need now to gamble at River City Casino in Lemay and Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights is your phone. From the slots to the craps tables, you can just point your phone to cash “in” and “out” via Penn Entertainment’s “My Choice App.”

It’s all about convenience and personal safety, too.

“Not having to carry cash in your wallet, in your purse, hit an ATM before you come, or carry money on you,” said Mike Jerlecki, the casinos’ vice president and general manager. “In a parking garage or in your car, you don’t need to have that worry anymore with this functionality.”

Top story – Did a childhood game of ding dong ditch go wrong?

If you “hit it big,” you can roll your winnings right into your connected bank account through the app, instead of walking back to your car with all that cash.

Police said they liked the idea.

Though rare, St. Louis area casinos have had reports of thieves tailing gamblers and robbing them after they leave a casino. So, there’s one less thing left to chance for the thousands already going “cashless” since the app’s rollout in St. Louis over the past few weeks.

Penn offers “cashless” gaming at more than 20 casinos in OH, MI, PA, and now Missouri. No other St. Louis area casinos have it, according to Jerlecki.

The app also lets people put a cap on how much they lose.

“You can set a limit in terms of how much you’re willing to spend on your gambling by day or for a year,” Jerlecki said. “Once you set that limit, you can’t change it, or the casino, we can’t change it either.”

Gamblers get a $50 credit for trying it out. The two casinos have spent millions adding the technology to thousands of slot machines and coordinating it with state reporting requirements.

Jerlecki said it’s taken two years to get everything up and running.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
Bolivar, MO6 days ago
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
Saint Louis, MO11 days ago
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Most Popular
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Man accused of stealing over $7,000 in auto thefts
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Dan McLaughlin opens up about struggles with alcoholism, depression
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Cars stolen, windows broken in Kirkwood crime spree
Kirkwood, MO5 days ago
Check Your Spare Change, You Could Have This Quarter Worth $200
Abilene, TX20 days ago
After nearly 30 years behind bars, Lamar Johnson walks free after murder conviction overturned
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
TKO: Mozeliak wins games, but frustrates Cardinals fans
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Police catch suspected rapist in elaborate web of surveillance videos
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
$100K scratchers prize won in Bridgeton
Bridgeton, MO1 day ago
Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy, closing two St. Louis-area stores
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
The St. Louis man who gave up a fortune to help hobos
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Birthday debate: Valentine’s Day or the next day for St. Louis?
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Cardinals catcher, Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
TKO: Remembering Tim McCarver
Saint Louis, MO5 hours ago
Windows shattered overnight at several St. Charles Main Street businesses
Saint Charles, MO5 days ago
Standoff ends peacefully in downtown St. Louis overnight
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Firefighters battle Kirkwood warehouse fire
Kirkwood, MO22 hours ago
Stolen Kia leads to crash in Kirkwood, two teens hurt
Kirkwood, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy