Ohio State continues slide, falls to Northwestern 69-63

7 days ago

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63 on Thursday.

Buie now has scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games this season, including 18 straight. Chase Audige scored 12 points in the win.

Justice Sueing scored 19 points for Ohio State, Bruce Thornton 12 and Zed Key had 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes made just 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range

Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes.

Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) moved into a four-way tie for second in conference with No. 18 Indiana, Michigan and 24th-ranked Rutgers.

The fortunes of the two teams have been a far-cry from when they first met on New Year’s Day and the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 in Evanston, Illinois. Ohio State (11-13, 3-10) is 1-10 since then while the Wildcats have gone 7-4.

Northwestern has its second-best record through 24 games in school history. The 2016-17 team went 18-6 through its first 24 and made its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern hosts top-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

