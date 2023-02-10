Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes' second MVP award could be ominous sign for KC's hopes in Super Bowl LVII

By Mike Santa Barbara,

7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the AP 2022 NFL MVP on Thursday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will now look to break a trend that's lasted over two decades.

On Sunday, Mahomes will look to become the first player to win the league MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did it with the St. Louis Rams in 1999. Mahomes also hopes 10 is a lucky number, as the last nine MVP winners to advance to the Super Bowl all lost, per the AP's Josh Dubow.

Enough evidence exists to wonder if Mahomes' MVP win is a bad omen for the Chiefs. But, if there's anyone capable of breaking the streak, it's K.C.'s dynamic signal-caller, even on a bum ankle.

In only his sixth NFL season, Mahomes put together yet another spectacular year. Mahomes led the NFL in passing touchdowns (41), passing yards (5,250), yards per game (308.8), and QBR (77.6), leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record.

Mahomes' second MVP honor only adds to his already impressive resume. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl MVP award and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. On Sunday, Mahomes will play in his third Super Bowl in five seasons, searching for a second Lombardi trophy at only 27 years old.

