$1.2 billion St. Louis riverfront plan moves forward

By Kayla ShepperdJeff Bernthal,

7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region is one step closer to seeing a plan approved for a major development along the riverfront and south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The St. Louis Port Authority approved a master redevelopment agreement with the developer behind the project on Thursday.

The next step would be for the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority to approve the master redevelopment agreement. Some property would still need to be purchased, and commitments from companies wanting to be part of the district would need to be secured.

The Gateway South Project from Good Developments Group aims to create an innovation hub for the construction industry. The early stages of the development would include facilities and logistics infrastructure for firms manufacturing building modules and building components.

The developers believe construction-related businesses will want to be part of a district where innovations are made and an area with prime transportation logistics. The area is located where rails, interstates, and the Mississippi River intersect.

The later stages include residential housing, retail, entertainment, and green space.

“This is an area that has not seen any significant new infrastructure development for I’d say probably a half-century,” said Doug Rasmussen, owner of Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners.

His company is a consultant for Good Developments Group. Rasmussen believes the plan will be transformative for the region.

“It will activate this part of the riverfront, and it’s going to create an environment and a neighborhood that visitors and residents of this region can enjoy,” Rasmussen said.

If the plan continues to move forward, some work could begin this summer, with noticeable changes beginning in 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

