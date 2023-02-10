Open in App
Fairmont, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior outruns East Fairmont for season sweep

By Daniel Woods,

7 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – After coming out on top in one of the most exciting games of the year, Fairmont Senior had the momentum coming into Thursday’s matchup with East Fairmont.

Using that momentum to score the final six points of the first half and sprint to a double-digit lead in the third quarter, the Polar Bears finished the season sweep of their crosstown rivals, 53-41.

Zycheus Dobbs led Fairmont Senior with 19 points.

The Bees got 12 apiece from Jackson Crouso and Evan Parr.

