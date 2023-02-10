Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Easy and quick recipes for the big game

By Julissa Briseño,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kofrf_0kidF2N600

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need a dish to bring to the big game day party? Here are a few recipes from Foodland that you could make:

Okonomiyaki Tots:

  • 1 bag tater tots, 28 oz, heated according to manufacturer instructions
  • Mayonnaise to taste
  • Kabayaki sauce to taste
  • 2 tablespoons shredded pickled ginger
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • 1 tablespoon Maika’I furikake

Directions:

  1. Place tater tots in a larger serving bowl or platter
  2. Drizzle with mayonnaise and kabayaki sauce to your liking
  3. Garnish with pickled ginger, green onions and furikake.

Poke Nachos:

  • Fried Wonton chips, enough to generously fill a platter, or nacho or potato chips
  • 1 lb shoyu ahi poke
  • Sriracha mayonnaise as needed
  • ¼ cup masago
  • 1 ripe avocado, diced
  • 2 sprigs cilantro, torn or chopped
  • ¼ cup green onions
  • 1 cup lomi salmon
  • 1/4 cup fried garlic

Directions:

  1. Place chips on a platter
  2. Sprinkle the ahi poke around the chips
  3. Drizzle with mayonnaise, then garnish with massage, avocado, green onion, cilantro, lomi salmon and fried garlic

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can purchase many of these ingredients at your nearest Foodland store.

