Williston, ND
KX News

Basketball: Saints battle the Demons with just a few weeks left in the regular season

By Phil Benotti,

7 days ago

Thursday night in WDA hoops saw the Demons grab a doubleheader sweep on the road, and a major upset in Williston on the boys’ side.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: St. Mary’s Saints 69 Bismarck Demons 82 Final
Girls: St. Mary’s Saints 66 Bismarck Demons 81 Final
Boys: Jamestown Blue Jays 59 #5 Legacy Sabers 69 Final
Girls: Jamestown Blue Jays 55 #5 Legacy Sabers 73 Final
Boys: Williston Coyotes 100 #3 Mandan Braves 93 Final
Girls: Williston Coyotes 62 Mandan Braves JV 70 Final
