Basketball: Saints battle the Demons with just a few weeks left in the regular season

Thursday night in WDA hoops saw the Demons grab a doubleheader sweep on the road, and a major upset in Williston on the boys’ side.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: St. Mary’s Saints 69 Bismarck Demons 82 Final Girls: St. Mary’s Saints 66 Bismarck Demons 81 Final Boys: Jamestown Blue Jays 59 #5 Legacy Sabers 69 Final Girls: Jamestown Blue Jays 55 #5 Legacy Sabers 73 Final Boys: Williston Coyotes 100 #3 Mandan Braves 93 Final Girls: Williston Coyotes 62 Mandan Braves JV 70 Final

