Basketball: Saints battle the Demons with just a few weeks left in the regular season

Thursday night in WDA hoops saw the Demons grab a doubleheader sweep on the road, and a major upset in Williston on the boys’ side.
WDA Basketball Scores:
| Boys:
| St. Mary’s Saints
| 69
| Bismarck Demons
| 82
| Final
| Girls:
| St. Mary’s Saints
| 66
| Bismarck Demons
| 81
| Final
| Boys:
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| 59
| #5 Legacy Sabers
| 69
| Final
| Girls:
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| 55
| #5 Legacy Sabers
| 73
| Final
| Boys:
| Williston Coyotes
| 100
| #3 Mandan Braves
| 93
| Final
| Girls:
| Williston Coyotes
| 62
| Mandan Braves JV
| 70
| Final
