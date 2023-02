Cleveland.com

Unexploded shell found at Gettysburg, nearly 160 years after Civil War battle By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com, 7 days ago

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com, 7 days ago

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania — An archeologist working at the Gettysburg battlefield stumbled upon a fortunately un-blast from the past. An unexploded ordnance shell was found in ...