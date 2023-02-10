Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Port Huron, St. Clair continue to surge

Here are some notable results from Thursday's girls basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Marine City 48, Roseville 25

Jade Blanchard led all scorers with 28 points as the Mariners picked up their fourth straight win and improved to 14-3. The junior also finished with five rebounds.

Olivia Volkman amassed nine points while Josalyn Dietlin contributed eight points and 10 boards.

Marine City will return to the floor Tuesday for the next round of the MAC tournament. Game time and opponent are to be determined.

Port Huron 39, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 22

Make it three straight wins for the Big Reds.

Isabelle Trombly led a balanced scoring attack with nine points for Port Huron, which improved to 9-9 overall. Mariah Turner and Daija Brown each totaled seven points while Ava Webber and Mashyla Hughes both had six.

The Big Reds are back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Their opponent for the next round of the MAC tournament is to be determined.

St. Clair 49, Fraser 43

The hottest team in the area is unstoppable right now.

Allie Komarowski and Rylee Schneider each had nine points for the Saints, who improved to 13-5 overall and have won their last eight games.

Erin Seros contributed eight points while Payton Malcolm, Audrey Schindler and Alexa Vickers all finished with six.

St. Clair will look to extend its winning streak on Tuesday when the MAC tournament resumes. Game time and opponent are to be determined.

Marysville 56, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 38

Avery Wolters scored a game-high 19 points for the Vikings, who improved to 14-4 overall. Kara Miller followed with 14 points while Addison Mynsberge added seven.

Marysville is idle until 7 p.m. on Tuesday when the MAC tournament returns. The Vikings' opponent is to be determined.

North Branch 50, Armada 34

Ashlyn Upton finished with a team-high 12 points for the Tigers, who fell to 10-8 overall and 6-5 in the BWAC. Ella Sutton and Meya Drob both chipped in five points.

Armada will look to bounce back when it welcomes Algonac at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Port Huron Northern 57, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15

Three players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who cruised to victory at home. Kate Nichols led the way with 16 points for Northern, which improved to 5-14 overall.

Shannon Fealko contributed 14 points and Jadelynn Freeman chipped in 13. Jayda Cendejas and Charlotte each added six points.

The Huskies are off until the next round of the MAC tournament begins Tuesday. Game time and opponent are to be determined.

