Savannah County Day celebrates 3 athletes continuing their athletic careers

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Savannah Country Day celebrated three athletes continuing their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Feb. 9 at Demere Gymnasium.

Arden Watson is headed to Adelphi University in Garden City New York. Watson was one of the players who helped build up the program.

“Ever since a kid growing up,” Winston said, “this has been my dream. My main goal. To reach that goal and look back, it really means a lot. I know it means a lot to my family.”

Anna Pollak will run track at Brown University. Pollak broke two school records from 1971. She also ran the 400m dash in 57 seconds.

“For me,” Pollak said, “it was the people. The program [Brown] is strong, but also academically it’s such a great school. The people there were so kind a welcoming and I just felt like at home.”

Joining Pollak at Brown will be here teammate John Ryan. He will run cross country and track. His coach called him the “greatest runner in school history.”

“You know how the team ranks,” Ryan said, “but being on the visit and meeting the team that you are going to spend almost all of your time with was definitely probably the biggest factor.”