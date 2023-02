rockcellarmagazine.com

The Remaking of Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’: 25 Years Later, New Box Set Tells Tale of Dylan’s 1997 Masterpiece By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff, 8 days ago

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff, 8 days ago

In 2017, I got a fascinating glimpse at the Bob Dylan archives. It was almost five years before the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa would ...