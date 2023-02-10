Central Wins Thriller Over Linsly

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Troy Anthony’s basket as time expired was the difference Thursday night as Wheeling Central downed Linsly 69-67.
Tied at 67 with 9.1 seconds remaining, Tyler Dean grabbed a loose ball and passed it to Anthony for the game winning basket.
Quinton Burlenski had an outstanding performance scoring a game-high 37 points which helped give the Maroon Knights a 53-38 lead after the third quarter.
Gavin Jackson helped fuel the Cadets furious fourth quarter comeback with a team-high 25 points. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0