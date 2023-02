(Bloomington, IN) #2 Indiana defeated #5 Iowa 87-78 in a matchup of Big Ten women’s basketball leaders on Thursday.

The Hawkeye women were led by Caitlin Clark’s 35 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. Mackenna Warnock submitted 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Stuelke scored 10. Iowa made just 12/23 at the free-throw line compared to Indiana’s 22/34.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is a home game on Sunday against Rutgers.