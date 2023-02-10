‘We’re growing up.’ Boise State women’s basketball pushes win streak to four games

Anna Ostlie stepped into Boise State’s starting lineup after an injury to freshman guard Mya Hansen.

The Broncos — and Ostlie — have been on a roll ever since.

Ostlie scored a season-high 14 points and had a career high-tying six assists to help Boise State take down New Mexico 69-62 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday night at ExtraMile Arena. It was Boise State’s fourth straight win and fifth in the past six games.

“I wouldn’t say there was a specific moment, but each game we’ve won, we’re building more confidence,” Ostlie said. “I think the big ones were San Diego State and the two road wins, because we struggled on the road last year. We’ve just been building confidence. This game, we knew it would be a little tougher than our previous ones, but we were like, ‘We’re good.’ We believed in ourselves.”

Over Boise State’s past four wins, Ostlie is averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. That’s up from her season averages of 5.0 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

“It’s a pretty big transformation from last year when she struggled a little bit,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said of Ostlie. “She’s just really done a nice job for us and kind of taken over. She makes great plays, she’s one of our best pick-and-roll offensive players and she had some great passes tonight.”

Ostlie, a junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half to help keep the Lobos at bay. Although Boise State (13-13, 8-5 MW) led from start to finish and by as many as 17 points, New Mexico fought back in the fourth quarter to get as close as 66-62 with 3:08 to play.

“I think just the positive vibes and the intensity has risen a little bit,” Presnell said. “The understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish has risen a little bit. And then the encouragement of each other. There’s a bonding, and our team has gotten a little better. We’re gonna take some lumps still, but we’re growing up a little bit, and it’s a long time coming.”

Juniors Abby Muse, Mary Kay Naro and Elodie Lalotte helped the Broncos score on their first three possessions to open up an early lead on the Lobos. The advantage grew to as many as 11 points in the first quarter, 16-5, with 3:51 on the clock.

The Broncos kept up their torrid pace in the second quarter, extending their lead to 31-16 with 6:33 to halftime on a 3-pointer from redshirt freshman guard Allie Hueckman.

The Lobos got within six points, 31-25, courtesy of a 9-0 run, but a technical foul on New Mexico coach Mike Bradbury led to a four-point swing in the Broncos’ favor as they closed out the half outscoring the Lobos 8-3 for a 39-28 lead.

“I think we just learned how to play with each other,” Lalotte said. “It took a while, but I think we learned who can do what, and there’s a lot of players stepping up, too. If someone’s not doing great, someone else will step up.”

Boise State’s season-best winning streak has rocketed the Broncos from ninth place in the Mountain West standings into sole possession of fifth. The top five teams from the regular season receive byes in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, which runs March 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Broncos are in position to take an even bigger leap Saturday when they host first-place UNLV at 2 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena. The Rebels are a perfect 13-0 in Mountain West play and 23-2 overall. Boise State lost 73-61 at UNLV on Jan. 16.

“We’re feeling good,” Lalotte said. “I think so far we’re the team that’s done the best against them, so we’re feeling really good.”