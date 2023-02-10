Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

‘We’re growing up.’ Boise State women’s basketball pushes win streak to four games

By Rachel Roberts,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CrLH_0kid7Yxi00

Anna Ostlie stepped into Boise State’s starting lineup after an injury to freshman guard Mya Hansen.

The Broncos — and Ostlie — have been on a roll ever since.

Ostlie scored a season-high 14 points and had a career high-tying six assists to help Boise State take down New Mexico 69-62 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday night at ExtraMile Arena. It was Boise State’s fourth straight win and fifth in the past six games.

“I wouldn’t say there was a specific moment, but each game we’ve won, we’re building more confidence,” Ostlie said. “I think the big ones were San Diego State and the two road wins, because we struggled on the road last year. We’ve just been building confidence. This game, we knew it would be a little tougher than our previous ones, but we were like, ‘We’re good.’ We believed in ourselves.”

Over Boise State’s past four wins, Ostlie is averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. That’s up from her season averages of 5.0 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

“It’s a pretty big transformation from last year when she struggled a little bit,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said of Ostlie. “She’s just really done a nice job for us and kind of taken over. She makes great plays, she’s one of our best pick-and-roll offensive players and she had some great passes tonight.”

Ostlie, a junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half to help keep the Lobos at bay. Although Boise State (13-13, 8-5 MW) led from start to finish and by as many as 17 points, New Mexico fought back in the fourth quarter to get as close as 66-62 with 3:08 to play.

“I think just the positive vibes and the intensity has risen a little bit,” Presnell said. “The understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish has risen a little bit. And then the encouragement of each other. There’s a bonding, and our team has gotten a little better. We’re gonna take some lumps still, but we’re growing up a little bit, and it’s a long time coming.”

Juniors Abby Muse, Mary Kay Naro and Elodie Lalotte helped the Broncos score on their first three possessions to open up an early lead on the Lobos. The advantage grew to as many as 11 points in the first quarter, 16-5, with 3:51 on the clock.

The Broncos kept up their torrid pace in the second quarter, extending their lead to 31-16 with 6:33 to halftime on a 3-pointer from redshirt freshman guard Allie Hueckman.

The Lobos got within six points, 31-25, courtesy of a 9-0 run, but a technical foul on New Mexico coach Mike Bradbury led to a four-point swing in the Broncos’ favor as they closed out the half outscoring the Lobos 8-3 for a 39-28 lead.

“I think we just learned how to play with each other,” Lalotte said. “It took a while, but I think we learned who can do what, and there’s a lot of players stepping up, too. If someone’s not doing great, someone else will step up.”

Boise State’s season-best winning streak has rocketed the Broncos from ninth place in the Mountain West standings into sole possession of fifth. The top five teams from the regular season receive byes in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, which runs March 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Broncos are in position to take an even bigger leap Saturday when they host first-place UNLV at 2 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena. The Rebels are a perfect 13-0 in Mountain West play and 23-2 overall. Boise State lost 73-61 at UNLV on Jan. 16.

“We’re feeling good,” Lalotte said. “I think so far we’re the team that’s done the best against them, so we’re feeling really good.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
New running backs coach is looking to add toughness to Boise State’s ‘flagship brand’
Boise, ID23 hours ago
‘Our lights came on.’ Boise State basketball survives nail-biter at Colorado State
Boise, ID1 day ago
NCAA Tournament looms, but Boise State remains focused on chasing Mountain West crown
Boise, ID2 days ago
A former Boise State star was lost without football. Now a coach, he has found dream job
Boise, ID2 days ago
With Shaver back on the court, Boise State basketball makes quick work of Wyoming
Boise, ID5 days ago
Boise State’s biggest question mark heading into Wyoming game remains at point guard
Boise, ID6 days ago
Visiting Boise State, new commissioner says Mountain West is prepared if members leave
Boise, ID6 days ago
Vote for the Treasure Valley girls basketball player of the week (Feb. 6 to 12)
Boise, ID3 days ago
New NIL deal helps Boise State basketball team’s leading scorer perfect his drives
Boise, ID7 days ago
If the NCAA Tournament began today, here’s where experts think Boise State would land
Boise, ID8 days ago
Idaho girls basketball state tournament: Scores and brackets
Nampa, ID6 days ago
Idaho man joins elite marathon runner group after finishing a race in all 50 states
Garden City, ID14 hours ago
Three Boise State players invited to NFL Scouting Combine, extending school’s streak
Boise, ID8 days ago
5A SIC boys basketball district tournament bracket, scores
Boise, ID8 days ago
Attention golfers waiting for the end of winter: Meridian increases prices at city course
Meridian, ID23 hours ago
The incredible life and wrongful conviction of the late Boise bootblack James Dean Walker
Boise, ID2 days ago
This band packed Boise’s Outlaw Field in 2016. It’s returning — to larger Idaho Center
Boise, ID3 days ago
Controversial Boise State professor has new think tank role — in Florida. Is he leaving?
Boise, ID7 days ago
New union contract has big raises for Boise police officers. What’s their minimum pay?
Boise, ID1 day ago
I’m a maternal-health doctor, and I’m leaving Idaho because of restrictive abortion ban | Opinion
Boise, ID23 hours ago
Boise Democrat finds new way to target Idaho’s faith healing protections
Boise, ID3 days ago
The ‘feeding frenzy’ is over: Boise home prices drop, options expand as market cools
Boise, ID5 days ago
Feel the buzz, Idaho? Boise has one of the ‘25 Best Coffee Shops in the U.S.’
Boise, ID3 days ago
‘Monstrous acts’: Man to spend at least 40 years in prison for attempted rape in Idaho
Boise, ID1 day ago
Keep Idaho’s Office of Performance Evaluations neutral, independent and nonpartisan | Opinion
Boise, ID6 days ago
2,000+ people would live there. Neighbors resisted. What Boise’s City Council just decided
Boise, ID1 day ago
The Idaho Way: Flawed data center bill would kill Kuna’s urban renewal district
Kuna, ID6 days ago
Reopening one of Boise’s all-time best patios, new restaurant and bar aims for spring debut
Boise, ID1 day ago
Republicans in the Idaho Legislature are trying to destroy OPE. Don’t let them | Opinion
Boise, ID1 day ago
Idaho school district restricts books for students, requires parent permission
Kuna, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy