Bills Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington Received MVP Vote for Damar Hamlin Efforts

Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington was honored for his efforts in helping save Damar Hamlin's life with an MVP vote on the league's official ballot.

The NFL Honors took place Thursday night and were filled with laughs, oos, ahs and some tears.

Surrounded by medical personnel, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave an emotional speech on stage to thank everyone for the support during his recovery after suffering on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And amongst the many people that helped save his life was Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who was honored with an MVP vote from ESPN's Suzy Kolber on the league's official voting ballot.

Patrick Mahomes took home the award in runaway fashion, beating out Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But Kellington made his way onto the official list as well in touching fashion.

Here are the full results:

Kellington was one of the first members of the Bills medical staff that was recognized following Hamlin's health scare due to the way he sprung into action. The life-saving efforts of him and many others is one of the reasons Hamlin was able to give his heart-felt speech on Thursday.

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope," Hamlin said. "And now with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he's doing what he's always done. I have a long journey ahead. A journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

The Bills' season might've ended in more postseason disappointment, but it was a year of adversity that the franchise will never forget.

