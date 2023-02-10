Brian Robinson Jr. has a Big Hat: The Super Bowl Interview

The former Alabama running back reflects on his rookie NFL season that included a comeback after getting shot.

The big question Thursday at the Super Bowl had nothing to do with the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, or even the annual awards show where former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Brian Daboll picked up the coach of the year trophy.

It was Brian Robinson Jr.'s hat.

The former Alabama running back stopped by to talk with Sports Illustrated on radio row, and answered that very question along with a few others (see video).

Robinson also talked some about his roller coaster season, which resulted in his being named Sports Illustrated ’s Inspiration of the Year.

The Washington rookie became the centerpiece of a surprising Commanders team after a harrowing incident that cost him the first four games of his rookie season.

As he attempted to leave a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, Robinson was shot twice—once in the knee and once in the glute. The injuries were determined to not be life-threatening, but Washington coach Ron Rivera said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that it would be “a matter of time before he’s back out there.”

Robinson’s recovery progressed quickly, and he made his emotional NFL debut on Oct. 9, rushing nine times for 22 yards against the Titans.

“The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back … and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good,” Robinson told reporters after the game, before which he memorably took the field to 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death).”

Robinson, meanwhile, rushed for his first career touchdown against the Bears on Oct. 13 and burned the Falcons for 105 yards on Nov. 27.

Before his August ordeal, Robinson played on two national championship teams at Alabama and was named All-SEC in 2021. He was the MVP of the Crimson Tide’s Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, and Washington selected him in the third round of the NFL draft in April.

See Also:

5 Things to Know About Alabama Players in Super Bowl LVII

Tracking Alabama Crimson Tide Players in Super Bowl LVII

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position