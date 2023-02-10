Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

Brian Robinson Jr. has a Big Hat: The Super Bowl Interview

By Christopher Walsh,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxssS_0kid4GQV00

The former Alabama running back reflects on his rookie NFL season that included a comeback after getting shot.

The big question Thursday at the Super Bowl had nothing to do with the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, or even the annual awards show where former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Brian Daboll picked up the coach of the year trophy.

It was Brian Robinson Jr.'s hat.

The former Alabama running back stopped by to talk with Sports Illustrated on radio row, and answered that very question along with a few others (see video).

Robinson also talked some about his roller coaster season, which resulted in his being named Sports Illustrated ’s Inspiration of the Year.

The Washington rookie became the centerpiece of a surprising Commanders team after a harrowing incident that cost him the first four games of his rookie season.

As he attempted to leave a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, Robinson was shot twice—once in the knee and once in the glute. The injuries were determined to not be life-threatening, but Washington coach Ron Rivera said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that it would be “a matter of time before he’s back out there.”

Robinson’s recovery progressed quickly, and he made his emotional NFL debut on Oct. 9, rushing nine times for 22 yards against the Titans.

“The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back … and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good,” Robinson told reporters after the game, before which he memorably took the field to 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death).”

Robinson, meanwhile, rushed for his first career touchdown against the Bears on Oct. 13 and burned the Falcons for 105 yards on Nov. 27.

Before his August ordeal, Robinson played on two national championship teams at Alabama and was named All-SEC in 2021. He was the MVP of the Crimson Tide’s Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, and Washington selected him in the third round of the NFL draft in April.

See Also:

5 Things to Know About Alabama Players in Super Bowl LVII

Tracking Alabama Crimson Tide Players in Super Bowl LVII

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
SEC Announces Appearance Schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Alabama Viewer's Guide to First Full Weekend of Spring Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Rocky Stopped: No. 1 Alabama’s Offense Suffocated by Pressure from No. 10 Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular
Chiefs cornerback needed a wheelchair to get home from Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Kansas City, KS17 days ago
Alabama Basketball's SEC Title Chances Are Still Great, But The Race Is Much Tougher
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
All Things Bama Podcast - Crimson Corner: An Introduction of Sorts
Tuscaloosa, AL6 days ago
The Extra Point: The Recent Success of Alabama Women's Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Adds Former NFL Head Coach to Staff
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
No. 1 Alabama Falls to No. 10 Tennessee in Knoxville for First SEC Loss
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
No. 1 Alabama Ready for SEC Showdown with No. 10 Tennessee on Rocky Top
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Live Updates: No. 12 Alabama Softball vs. No. 19 Duke in Clearwater Invitational
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
The Extra Point: Who will be the King of "Bama in the NFL" in 2023?
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 1 Alabama 59
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Alabama Baseball RHP Garrett McMillan Out with Muscle Strain
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Just A Minute: Looking at Alabama and Texas A&M's Remaining Schedules
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago
Why Alabama Softball Isn't Discouraged After Rough Start
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Turnovers Crucial Factor in Alabama Basketball's Loss at Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Women's Basketball Tops Vanderbilt for Alabama's best league record in 25 Years
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Alabama Offers 4-Star Cornerback in 2024 Class
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
Alabama Offers Two Offensive Prospects in The 2024 Recruiting Class
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
When Alabama Basketball's Offense Failed, It Was The Defense That Gave The Tide Chance
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
2024 DB Prospect Cameron Pruitt Has Caught Alabama's Eye
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy