Kirk Cousins Sings Tom Brady Parody Song With Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors

Cousins is a Pro Bowl quarterback who happens to also sing pretty well.

Here's something I didn't expect to see at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night: Kirk Cousins and Kelly Clarkson singing a duet, parodying Clarkson's smash hit "Since U Been Gone" with lyrics about Tom Brady's (second) retirement from the league.

Cousins — with a bunch of chains around his neck as a nod to his "Kirko Chains" alter ego that formed during the 2022 season — got on stage with Clarkson, the show's host, and showed off his impressive vocals.

"I'm sorry Kelly, I just wanted to sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league," Cousins said. "Would that be OK?"

"Tom's won seven times, went to ten," Cousins sang. "He's on some beach so maybe Kirk could win. Yeah, yeah, since he's been gone. "

That's when Clarkson took over for the second part of the brief musical performance, culminating in Brady's recent thirst trap social media post being displayed on the screen. It was quite something.

Cousins went 0-3 against Brady, so it makes sense why he might not be too upset to see No. 12 officially call it quits.

It's been a busy week for Cousins. He was in Las Vegas last week for the Pro Bowl with his family, then attended Thursday's NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Cousins was on hand to watch his teammate Justin Jefferson win Offensive Player of the Year and Moment of the Year for his one-handed catch against the Bills.

Cousins, who once sang in his high school glee club , may have stolen the show on Thursday.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.