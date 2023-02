westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes By Olivia HickeyAbigail Murillo Villacorta, 7 days ago

By Olivia HickeyAbigail Murillo Villacorta, 7 days ago

(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives ...