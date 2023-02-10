Open in App
Cutler Bay, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Mom says special needs child attacked in school bus

By CBS Miami Team,

7 days ago

CBS4 Exclusive: Mom says special needs child attacked in school bus 03:09

CUTLER BAY - Another violent school bus brawl caught on camera in Miami-Dade County.

"That should've not happened, my daughter should've been protected," said Johanna Velez.

Velez said her daughter, who is a student with special needs at Cutler Bay Middle School, was attacked by two girls while riding the bus home last Friday.

Velez said a student on the bus attacked her daughter before that girl's older sister, who doesn't go to the school, hopped in and also started pummeling her.

"The bus driver left the bus door open, so another person came in, which was the sister of the little girl who goes to school with my daughter," said Velez.

Adding insult to injury, it was the victim's 15th birthday.

What was supposed to be a day of celebration and joy, turned into a day of stress and tears.

"She was a mess, she was a wreck, she was shaking, she was crying and she was screaming," said Velez.

The brawl left the victim with a concussion and her mother with questions.

"I reached out on Saturday night to the principal of Cutler Bay Middle School and expressed what happened, and what I needed. I have not gotten a reply from him. So, I have not gotten no answers from nobody," said Velez.

CBS4 asked the school district about what disciplinary action, if any, has taken place and what's being done about this incident.

While the district said they're aware of what happened and say the student involved has been disciplined according to the code of student conduct, they did not provide details.

Now, Velez is taking matters into her own hands and hired an attorney.

"Enough with the deliberate indifference to student safety. You're on notice, you've been on notice. We're a week or less or right around a week since the awful Coconut Palm incident, and here we are with another bus assault. When will it end?" said attorney Joseph Montgomery.

Montgomery said he plans to serve the school with legal papers within the next few weeks.

CBS4 asked the school district about the bus driver if they would face any consequences and were told they would not because they followed protocol.

The school district also told CBS4 that Miami-Dade Police are handling the investigation regarding the other person who jumped onto the bus and joined in the fight.

As for the victim, Velez said her daughter is traumatized and will likely not return to Cutler Bay Middle School.

