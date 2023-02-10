Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year

By Luis Garcia,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAudg_0kid1hsx00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website.

KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. The identities and causes of death for all three men are pending, awaiting a coroner’s official cause of death.

BPD investigates human remains found on Chester Avenue

Two of the deaths occurred within the last week at Kern County jail facilities.

The three deaths occurred on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and Feb. 6.

One of the 42-year-old inmates had been sentenced in court, while the other two were awaiting trial. It is not immediately known if all three men were housed at the same jail facility. The races of the decedents are: Hispanic, Asian and white.

Previously, KCSO would release statements providing some details of the events leading up to an inmates death.

1 person hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody

KCSO spokesperson Lori Meza said the office will not be sending out press releases in the future due to bill AB 2761.

As of Jan. 1, AB 2761 requires law enforcement or correctional facilities to post specified information on an inmate’s death including: the facility and location where the death occurred, the decedent’s age, race and gender on its website within 10 days of the decedent’s death.

The bill would also require the agency to update the posting within 30 days of the change.

Meza said each death regardless of where it takes place is “tragic.” That website can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA
Case against Wests built on child’s statement: attorney
California City, CA16 hours ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 16, 2023
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
Jury Convicts Former Employee in 2019 Murder of Visalia Dairyman
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Most Popular
Tulare Co. Mom & Son Busted for Robbery, Drug Sales
Terra Bella, CA14 hours ago
Man charged in Shafter shooting appears in court
Shafter, CA1 day ago
Man who dialed 911 for deadly South Vineland Road BPD crash describes what he saw
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Man dead following 'domestic violence incident' in Taft
Taft, CA2 days ago
TCSO: Have you seen this car?
Goshen, CA5 hours ago
Woman allegedly stabs and kills man during domestic dispute in Taft
Taft, CA2 days ago
Witness, deputy body-worn camera video shows fatal shooting of Ridgecrest man
Ridgecrest, CA2 days ago
Videos show dogs beaten with baseball bat at Bakersfield home: warrant
Bakersfield, CA17 hours ago
2 take plea deals in robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Accused gunman in Baker Street killing had ‘beef’ with victim: docs
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
1 dead, another arrested in suspected DUI crash on Highway 65
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Delano man pleads guilty to trafficking over 500 grams of methamphetamine
Delano, CA2 days ago
Tulare County Woman Admits to Trafficking Large Quantity of Meth
Fresno, CA3 days ago
1 arrested, 1 cited in traffic stop in Delano
Delano, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Taft Highway shooting incident
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Families Speak Against The Unjust Killings By Kern Law Enforcement
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
6 drivers arrested for DUI in Porterville, police say
Porterville, CA3 days ago
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Kern County Man Gets 9 Years in Prison for $3.4M Disability Fraud
Arvin, CA3 days ago
Car lands on its roof in L Street collision
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
1 dead, another injured after shooting in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Sheriff’s office releases doorbell footage of events leading to ‘cartel-style’ killings in Goshen
Goshen, CA5 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in East Truxtun Ave rollover collision
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in Clifton St shooting
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Man with developmental disability missing for 3 days
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy