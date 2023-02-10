Open in App
Palo Alto, CA
Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight

By Phil Mayer,

7 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. ( KRON ) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police.

Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in her 80s, had gone to sleep around 10:00 p.m. and woke up at about 8:00 a.m. to find the items missing.

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

The victim believes she may have left her front door unlocked, but officers found pry marks on her front door, indicating it was forced open.

A houseguest, a woman in her 20s, was home at the time of the burglary but was asleep while it happened. There is no surveillance video of the incident.

Palo Alto police said the home burglary is the city’s first since November 2022. Detectives are investigating the incident.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police do not have any information about a potential suspect. Anyone with knowledge about the crime is asked to call (650) 329-2413.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

