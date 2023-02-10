Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight
By Phil Mayer,
7 days ago
PALO ALTO, Calif. ( KRON ) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police.
Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in her 80s, had gone to sleep around 10:00 p.m. and woke up at about 8:00 a.m. to find the items missing.
Comments / 0