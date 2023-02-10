Open in App
Homewood, AL
WJHL

ETSU women shocked league leading Samford on the road

By Kenny Hawkins,

7 days ago

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (Feb. 9, 2023) – ETSU women’s basketball made history on Thursday night, defeating Southern Conference leader Samford by a 75-63 final inside the Pete Hanna Center in Homewood, Ala.

The victory matches an ETSU school record for win improvement over two seasons, as ETSU now has 12 more wins than last season. The previous school record was set between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, going from nine wins to 21 wins in that span.

The Bucs now own an 18-7 overall record with tonight’s win. ETSU also improves to 5-4 in league play. Entering atop the league standings, Samford drops to 13-11 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

