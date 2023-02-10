Open in App
Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven rewriting the program’s record books

By Anthony Mitchell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9erg_0kid1VF700

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many high school athletes aspire to put their name atop their school’s record books, with one Unity Christian girls basketball beginning to rewrite the entire record book herself.

Unity Christian senior Gracie Schoonhoven has been an impact player for the Knights during her varsity stint, as the Dordt commit is now the program’s all-time scoring leader. Schoonhoven added that to her Unity Christian-best marks in career steals and assists. Schoonhoven, who was a part of the state title team during the 2020-21 season, spoke on the illustrious feats she has accomplished during her time in a Knights uniform. But for the senior, it means a lot than just what appears on the stat sheet.

“I guess not really the points and stats, but more like the girls that I’ve played with. The team changes every year and I feel like just the girls each year are awesome and amazing. Each team each year is so different from the year before and it gets better and better with the new relationships that you get to build with the new players that are on the court and the new players that come in the game and it’s just really fun to get different people in and play with people with different characteristics, personalities, and talents out there

