Open in App
Fort Pierce, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Family of Nikkitia Bryant ready for closure

By Todd Wilson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45heHd_0kicyp8O00

Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of the 29-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Before it didn't fully hit; the shoe didn't drop yet," Bryant's brother, Calvin Bethel, said Thursday. "But now I'm at a point where it's starting to kind of — well, it's not even starting — it is hitting me. It's hitting right now."

Bethel is feeling the pain of losing his sister.

"It's not just for me," he said. "It's hitting for my brother. It's hitting for my mom a lot — heavy for my mom."

Bryant was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. She was one of eight people shot that day at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

She was laid to rest last weekend, but frustration remains for family members still waiting for closure. Almost a month later, no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

"I know the investigation is going to take time," Bethel said. "But the same way that you're out of the loop, I'm out of the loop as well on this. All I'm getting is, 'Hey, we're looking into it.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20maip_0kicyp8O00 James Bailey/WPTV
"I know the investigation is going to take time," Calvin Bethel says about the shooting of his sister, Nikkitia Bryant. But he says he's been kept mostly "out of the loop" by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park.

WPTV spoke with the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office, which is handling the investigation. Deputies said there were no updates in the case.

St. Lucie County commissioners Tuesday approved funding to put up security cameras at a boat ramp and several parks , including Ilous Ellis Park.

"I can't guarantee this past event what would have happened, but obviously, it would give us another, you know, source of information that was right there recorded, that is non-disputable evidence, who was involved and what happened," St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Bethel can't understand why it took so long to happen.

"It's sadder than it is frustrating, and I know that's probably going to surprise a lot of people," he said. "But it's sadder than it is frustrating because, like, it took someone dying. It took my sister dying — my mother's daughter dying — for us to get a few cameras."

Security cameras will also be added to Pepper Park, Lakewood Park, Lawnwood Stadium and the Stan Blum boat ramp.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce Police Department Swears in 5 New Officers
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Renewed calls for community support in Fort Pierce following deadly shootings
Fort Pierce, FL3 days ago
61-year-old man on scooter killed in Fort Pierce crash
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
Man killed in shooting on Singer Island
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach veteran receives anonymous note, generous donation
West Palm Beach, FL10 hours ago
West Palm Beach police to make changes following reckless driving concerns
West Palm Beach, FL5 hours ago
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 18-year-old woman
Jacksonville, FL17 hours ago
West Palm Beach woman convicted of manslaughter in death of Greenacres man
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Deputies: Brevard County Marine recruiter arrested for relationship with high school girl
Melbourne, FL1 day ago
'All clear' given at Jupiter High School after brief lockout
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
Threat investigation at Port St. Lucie High School
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
First Black doctor in West Palm Beach leaves lasting legacy
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Police increase presence after anti-Semitic materials found in Vero Beach
Vero Beach, FL2 days ago
Jury convicts Florida man with bag of drugs
Melbourne, FL1 day ago
4 wheeler catches fire inside garage in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL3 days ago
Family of Pahokee man stabbed to death seeking charges filed in case
Pahokee, FL3 days ago
Lawsuit Battle: City of Riviera Beach could end up paying $1 million
Riviera Beach, FL12 hours ago
Dramatic Video: Propane tank fire spreads to roof of home in Jensen Beach
Jensen Beach, FL2 days ago
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
Fort Pierce, FL5 days ago
Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting
Palm Bay, FL4 days ago
Free Italian festival returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend
Port Saint Lucie, FL18 hours ago
Port St. Lucie Walmart briefly evacuated due to gas leak
Port Saint Lucie, FL2 days ago
Royal Palm Beach West Fest free family fun
Royal Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
Lauderdale Lakes, FL4 days ago
Lake Worth Beach Street Festival transforms WPTV's helipad
Lake Worth, FL3 days ago
Parents of college students express concerns about school shootings
Loxahatchee, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy