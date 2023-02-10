New Jersey Attorney General: No Charges for Newton Police Officers Involved in 2021 Fatal Shooting

NEWTON, NJ – No charges will be filed against the Newton Police Officers involved in the July 4, 2021 shooting of Gulia Dale III. The 61-year-old’s death was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to a joint statement released by Attorney General Matthew Platkin and OPIA’s Executive Director Thomas Eicher as required by the Independent Prosecutor’s Directive of 2019.

Their investigation included dash cam and body cam video, witness interviews, forensic evidence, autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to Platkin and Eicher.

They said the investigation was presented to the grand jury in a “neutral, objective manner wit appropriate transparency regarding the process,” as required by the Independent Prosecutor’s directive, Platkin and Eicher said.

The grand jury voted a “no bill” on Monday, February 6, 2023 meaning Newton Police Officers Garrnett Armstrong and Steven Kneidle will not face any charges related to the events of July 4, 2021.

Three Newton Police Officers went to Dale’s home on Clive Place after receiving a 9-1-1 call. At the time neighbors at the scene reported the call was initially made to police because the man who was shot was attempting suicide, though that was not confirmed.

On July 30 investigators met with Dale’s family to review the video recordings before they were released to the public. A summary of their investigation to that point was also released.

The preliminary report said in the 9-1-1 call made by a family member, she said she was “concerned about Dale’s behavior and the fact he had a gun.”

In the 9-1-1- recording the family member can be heard telling the dispatcher Dale “has a gun on him.” When the dispatcher asked if he was threatening to use the gun the family member said “he’s leaving the house.” She also said, “Please get the cops here” on the recording. And was heard talking to Dale; “The cops are on their way… for you…because you’re acting crazy.”

Sirens can also be heard shortly before the dispatcher “loses contact with the caller.”

The officers’ recordings show their approach to the scene on which they can be heard getting updates from dispatch as to what was happening at Clive Place including a description of the truck Dale was getting into, the location of the house and that state police were on the way to the scene.

As the recordings continue, the incident is shown from several angles. When one officer arrives the red pickup truck is seen backing out of the driveway, then blocked by a second police car at which point the truck stops. Officers can be heard telling Dale over and over to “get out of the truck.”

When Dale got out of the truck an officer shouted, “get on the ground.” Instead of obeying the command, Dale opened the rear driver’s side door, leaned inside briefly, then shut the door and got back in the driver’s seat at which point the officer continues to say “get out of the truck,” according to the report and the recordings.

As the officers shout for Dale to exit the vehicle, Dale once again gets out of the truck, this time “with an object in his hand,” the report said. On the recording one officer asks, “does he have a weapon.”

The Attorney General's report said Dale pointed his gun at officers.

Gunfire from Kneidl and Armstrong can be heard on the video as Dale falls to the ground. According to the report the shots hit the truck and fatally wounded Dale.

In the recordings, officers can be heard saying “let me see your hands, he’s down, he’s shot, we got a gun, we got a gun, we got a gun, roll him over, stay on the gun, we need EMS, secure the gun, get the trauma kits, start to clean him up, oh [expletive deleted], oh no, oh no, I got no pulse, going to start CPR, starting compressions” on the video as officers begin chest compressions on Dale.

The videos are approximately four minutes, with approximately 90 seconds at the Clive Place location. One dash camera video captures the weapon being discharged

Investigators recovered a .45-caliber Glock 21 firearm near Dale according to the report and video. Officers and emergency medical personnel medical aid to Dale at the scene. He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The recordings are posted online.

Newton Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on the February 9, 2023 announcement, in time for publication.











