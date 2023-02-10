Middle School Roundup: Greater Beckley and Mercer Christian collect WVCAT wins; Indy downs Bluefield

File Photo by Greg Barnett

Greater Beckley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 39

Huntington – Eli Sexton poured in 29 points and Keegan Davidson added 18 to send Greater Beckley Christian past Covenant Christian 59-39 in its opening round game of the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.

Davidson also handed out five assists to go along with nine steals and Sexton knocked down five long balls in the win.

Deegan Williams had six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Gabe Short grabbed seven rebounds and also had for steals.

J.C. Ritchie led Covenant Christian with 10 points.

Greater Beckley Christian will face Grace Christian in Friday’s semifinal round.

CC: 5 5 10 19 – 39

GBC: 19 18 17 – 59

Covenant Christian

Carter Miller 8, Maddox Ottoviano 4, Terrance Ramey 9, J.C. Ritchie 10, Grady Franks 8.

Greater Beckley Christian

Eli Sexton 29, Deegan Williams 3, Gabe Short 6, Keegan Davidson 18, K McMellon 3.

Mercer Christian 50, Mount Hope Christian 29

Huntington – Eli Patton scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Mercer Christian who cruised past Mount Hope Christian 50-29 in the opening round of the WVCAT.

Adam Jones, Elias Sharp and Dylan Jones each added eight points apiece for the Cavaliers who will play Teays Valley Christian Friday at 4:30 p.m in the semifinals.

Jones also collected 15 rebounds and had four steals.

Trey Williams led Mount Hope Christian with 12 points.

MH: 5 5 11 8 – 29

MCA: 19 9 8 14 – 50

Mount Hope Christian

Jace Lilly 3, Jaylen Hall 5, Trey Williams 12, Talan Caron 3, Sam Perry 1, Tripp Stiffler 2, Ryan Perry 3.

Mercer Christian

Eli Patton 17, Adam Jones 8, Elias Sharp 8, Bo Patton 3, Dylan Jones 8, Wyatt Dunn 1, Logan Oxley 3, Jonah Davis 2.

Independence 53, Bluefield 34

Independence finished a season sweep of Bluefield Thursday, winning 53-34 at Indy.

Iziah Gordon scored 20 points in the win while Broc Johnson netted 14 to flank him.

Devin Totter led Bluefield with 10 points in the loss.

Bluefield

Devin Totter 10, Amari Helm 9, Jamarion Owens 3, Eli Riffe 4, Braiden P 8

Independence

Iziah Gordon 20, Brock Green 8, Broc Johnson 14, Koltin Murphy 3, Micha Cuthbert 2, Carter Hajash 5, Tristen Lykins 1