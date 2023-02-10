Girls Basketball Roundup: Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail and Summers County victorious Thursday

File Photo by Chad Foreman

Meadow Bridge 51, Liberty 30

Rainelle – Meadow Bridge exploded for a 22-point lead after the first quarter and went on to defeat Liberty 51-30 Thursday night at Rainelle Christian Academy.

Kiersten Rozell led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Cooper scored 10 and Riley Roberts added eight.

Kirsten Miller led the Raiders with 14 points.

Meadow Bridge (16-2) hosts Man Friday. Liberty travels to Independence Monday.

L: 4 14 9 3 – 30

MB: 26 10 6 9 – 51

Liberty

Kirsten Miller 14, Brook Brown 4, Lexi Cozort 6, Chloe McGhee 6.

Meadow Bridge

Charity Reichard 4, Sierra Simmons 2, Riley Roberts 8, Kiersten Rozell 14, Kaitlyn Cooper 10, Lilyan Hayes 3, Mackenzie Phillips 4, Kiera Hanshew 6.

Midland Trail 55, Independence 24

Midland Trail outscored Independence in every quarter en route to a 55-24 win in the battle of the Patriots in Coal City.

Addy Isaacs led the Hico Patriots with 21 points and Rumor Barnhouse added 16 points.

Harmony Mills led the ladies from Coal City with 12 points.

Midland Trail hosts Clay County Saturday at noon, while Independence hosts Liberty Monday.

MT: 16 10 11 18 – 55

I: 6 4 5 9 – 24

Midland Trail

Addy Isaacs 21, Rumor Barnhouse 16, Brylee Stephenson 6, Jayla Barnhouse 5, Nevaeh Hall 4, Mia Nuckols 2, Saelyr Wilson 1. Totals: 19 16-24 55.

Independence

Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 3, Harmony Mills 12, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 3, Alli Hypes 2. Totals 8 5-13 24.

Summers County 59, Mercer Christian 36

Princeton – The Class AA No. 3 ranked Bobcats outscored the Cavaliers 34-16 in the second half to pull away for a 59-36 win.

Gracie Harvey led a balanced scoring attack for Summers with 14 points, while Avery Lilly added 12 and Sullivan Pivont scored 10.

Kaylee Jones had nine and Abby Persinger chipped in eight for the Bobcats who will host AA No. 1 Mingo Central Saturday.

Kayley Trump led Mercer Christian with 16 points and Ella Botts had 12. Mercer Christian plays in the WVCAT next week.

SC: 15 10 16 18 – 59

MC: 6 12 10 6 – 36

Summers County

Liv Meador 2, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 14, Abby Persinger 8, Sullivan Pivont 10, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyanne Smith 2, Kaylee Jones 9. Totals: 27 4-8 59.

Mercer Christian

Karis Trump 5, Ella Botts 12, Kayley Trump 16, Abby Greer 1. Totals: 24 12-14 36