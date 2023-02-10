Open in App
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Valentine’s Day, football and more: 9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

By Adam Poulisse,

7 days ago
It’s a busy weekend for couples and sports enthusiasts alike.

It’s the weekend before Valentine’s Day, and the big game is set for Sunday. That means plenty to do in Central Florida.

See our guide to this weekend below.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” and More

Mead Botanical Garden will host Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” and More Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The concert will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to life. Click here for tickets and more information.

Paws in the Park

Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Click here for more information.

Mystix Burlesque presents: LOVE- A Valentines Burlesque Show

Mystix Burlesque will bring “LOVE- A Valentines Burlesque Show” to Iron Cow on East Robinson Street in Orlando. The show kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Purple Pride 5K

The Purple Pride 5K steps off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Exploria Stadium. Click here for details and to reserve one of the remaining spots.

Kids Night Out at Central Florida Zoo

Central Florida Zoo will host Kids Night Out Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $25 per child for passholders, and $30 per child. Click here for more information.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Get ready to lace up and dress down. Cupid’s Undie Run runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Click here for details.

Love Your Shorts Film Festival

Love Your Shorts Film Festival, which began in 2010 as an appreciation for short films, returns to the 1923 Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center through Sunday. Click here for details.

Oviedo Mall Carnival

This is your last weekend to catch the Oveida Mall Carnival. Click here for details.

The Big Game

Sunday is the big game, and venues across Central Florida will watch the Eagles and Chiefs face off, including Church Street downtown.

