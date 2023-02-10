Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City breaks daily precipitation record set in 1894

By Brian Dulle,

7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are across the Kansas City area woke up to quite a surprise Thursday morning with over an inch of snow on the ground and very slick conditions on the roadways .

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received 1.52″ of precipitation Thursday that broke the daily record of 0.81″ set in 1894.

Normal rainfall for the entire month of February in KC is 1.48,” according to the NWS.

The NWS says this was the third wettest February day on the 135-year record for Kansas City.

Clouds are expected to move away Friday, with a warming trend set for the weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.

