Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame holds youth basketball game to bridge divide between police & community

By Kristina D'Amours,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2gPU_0kicvO8Q00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bridging the divide between police and the community was on full display Thursday night, during a special youth basketball game held at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Top gaming regulator proposes March 10 launch of mobile sports betting in Massachusetts

The Winter Basketball All-Star Game at the Springfield Hall of Fame, bringing out local youth hoopers. It’s not just about connecting with local law enforcement but creating bonds with positive mentors in our community.

The Winter Basketball All-Star Game, at the Springfield Hall of Fame, brings out local youth hoopers. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says, “we know that you can, and will excel on the court and off the court.”

It’s part of an ongoing effort for more than a decade to build relationships between law enforcement and community youth through sports. “Your commitment, your dedication to these kids, to this program is so valuable,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. Which gives at-risk youth an opportunity to gain positive experiences.

“It’s about going out to these neighborhoods, trying to start these basketball leagues, and reach kids that probably never played in any basketball league,” adds Ed Caisse, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Kids have fun on the court and build important skills like sportsmanship. Parents also volunteered their time. “Just to be able to take part in this with my son, he can see how of an awesome opportunity this is for him and the other kids involved, expressed Gabriel Martinez, coach, and parent.

Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel, Springfield Police expressed his enjoyment, “I was bouncing from home to home, the only thing constant I had in my life was sports.” And the officers use personal experience in hopes to inspire one child. “I was telling my officers, there’s nothing better than when you are walking down the halls of the police station, a young kind goes “hey coach!” and you are the reason why they are wearing their badge and it’s just a great thing.”

In attendance were the following:

• Holyoke 3rd and 4th grade all-stars

• Holyoke, Forest Park, and North End 5th and 6th-grade all-stars

• Holyoke, Forest Park, and North End 7th and 8th-grade all-stars

• Holyoke High School all-stars

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State
Stefania Raschilla named next Superintendent in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Hoax threats at Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow High Schools
Northampton, MA1 day ago
Three Urgent Care Centers to close in Hampden County
Longmeadow, MA13 hours ago
Most Popular
Artist unveils Black History Month stained-glass piece at The Gándara Center in Springfield
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
House fire on Gilbert Ave in Springfield
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
Springfield school celebrates Black History Month with traditional food
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez addresses concerns about local developers not participating in downtown projects
Springfield, MA2 days ago
‘Women-supporting-women’ event called ‘Sip & Shop With the Gals’ held in Northampton
Northampton, MA5 hours ago
Five Springfield officers receive promotions
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Local leaders discuss closures of nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
City of Springfield is updating neighborhood plans
Springfield, MA5 hours ago
UMass board confirms Reyes as next Amherst Chancellor
Amherst, MA18 hours ago
Former Bishop Talbert Swan I has died
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Police: Alleged threat at Monument Mountain High School in Great Barrington
Great Barrington, MA2 days ago
Rep. Orlando Ramos to run for mayor of Springfield
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Chicopee Street closed after serious pedestrian accident
Chicopee, MA12 hours ago
Springfield police looking for 15-year-old girl
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Western Massachusetts enjoying unseasonably warm weather in February
Springfield, MA11 hours ago
Javier Reyes emerging for top UMass Amherst post
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ kicks off 13th Annual Lift Every Voice lecture series
Springfield, MA5 hours ago
Springfield woman died in crash on I-84 in Connecticut
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Four record sized fish caught in Massachusetts in 2022
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Nearly 30 Massachusetts EBT cards found during traffic stop on State Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Sobriety checkpoint to be held in Hampden County
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Agawam looking to fill volunteer firefighter positions
Agawam, MA11 hours ago
Suspect wanted for package theft in Springfield
Springfield, MA17 hours ago
Pieces of concrete fall off ceiling of Springfield court house parking garage
Springfield, MA1 day ago
MGM Springfield expands amenities and hours of restaurants
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
How to start a conversation with your kids about ongoing school threats
South Hadley, MA16 hours ago
City of Holyoke swears in 15 reserve police officers
Holyoke, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy