Open in App
Loveland, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower

By Evan Kruegel,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpBp2_0kicufys00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Inside the Burn and Frostbite Center at the University of Colorado hospital, Dr. Arek Wiktor is prepared for anything.

From explosions to lightning strikes to severe frostbite, the unit sees its fair share of bizarre injuries. But Layne Wilson’s burn happened in a place you likely frequent regularly: the shower.

“I had my first seizure in 13 years,” she said. “They told me that I hit the water all the way to the hot when I fell, and they said I was really lucky that I was only burned the extent I was.”

As Coloradans struggle with the Adderall shortage, doctors say no end in sight

Wilson was unconscious for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.

“It’s kind of crazy spending 18 days in the hospital after a 30-second accident,” she said.

How to protect yourself from shower burns

Wiktor said it’s more common than you might think.

“About half of our patients are because of a flame or an explosion, and the next most common are scald burns,” he said.

Scald burns involve touching a hot liquid, and they happen regularly in the bathroom and kitchen, according to Wiktor.

“People get into trouble when they take a shower, if they have an accident and fall or hit their head or have a seizure, they can actually get burned with scalding hot water,” Wiktor said. “A lot of folks have very high temperatures on their water heaters, and it’s recommended that you keep your water heater temperature around 120 degrees.”

New medical marijuana bill draws support and rebuke

Wilson said her water heater was likely turned up too high.

“It’s not something that people think of, but it’s something that people need to realize,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
‘I thought for sure we were dead’: Fort Collins woman drags burning husband from home
Fort Collins, CO6 hours ago
Police get new tool in battle with Mother Nature
Aurora, CO1 day ago
K-9 handler mourns loss of dog, calls for tougher penalties for people who shoot them
Golden, CO9 hours ago
Most Popular
Loveland police save woman from burning car
Loveland, CO3 hours ago
Displaced single mother struggling after Feb. 6 fire
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Semi partially slides off Colorado Springs wall
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across the state
Denver, CO1 day ago
How much snow fell in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado’s hot air balloon adventure
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Former Loveland cop in Karen Garner case not accepted to halfway house
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Discount retailer Tuesday Morning closing all Colorado stores
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Gunshot victim found in Thornton field
Thornton, CO8 hours ago
Denver police says missing woman could be in danger
Denver, CO1 day ago
Snow photos: Storm hits Front Range
Denver, CO1 day ago
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Broken elevators at RTD stop cause problems for riders with mobility issues
Aurora, CO4 hours ago
Above-average snowfall helps with drought, wildfires
Denver, CO1 day ago
Centura Health, one of Colorado's largest hospital systems, is breaking up
Centennial, CO1 day ago
Serial killer from Boulder says he murdered this woman
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Bodycam footage shows Loveland officers save unconscious woman from burning car
Loveland, CO2 days ago
Officer in rough arrest denied entry to halfway house
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aurora Police cracking down on expired vehicle tags
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Poor road conditions put cities on accident alert
Denver, CO1 day ago
Castle Rock’s beloved duck finds new home after owner’s sudden death
Castle Rock, CO1 day ago
6 arrested after violent carjacking in Whole Foods parking lot
Denver, CO16 hours ago
If you’re driving around Aurora with Expired Tags, Cops are coming for you.
Aurora, CO1 day ago
What month brings the most snow to Denver?
Denver, CO11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy