Highlights: Ponchatoula Lady Wave defeats Curtis, 76-63

RIVER RIDGE, La. ( WGNO ) — The defending Class 5A state champion Ponchatoula Lady Wave held off an aggressive Curtis girl’s basketball team to down the Lady Patriots, 76-63, in River Ridge, La., Thursday night.

After trailing 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Wave outscored Curtis 20-7 in the second to take a 35-25 halftime lead.

Ponchatoula extended its lead to 16 points in the second half, thanks to Taylor Jackson hitting six of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter. Teammate Alyssa Hillard scored 20 points, including five in the third.

Curtis pulled to within four off a Chikae Desdunes steal and score with 2:34 to play, but Ponchatoula prevailed with the win.

Four Patriots were in double digit-scoring, including Heaven Jordan and Imani Daniel with 14 each.

