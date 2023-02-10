Open in App
Ponchatoula, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Highlights: Ponchatoula Lady Wave defeats Curtis, 76-63

By Aaron S. Lee,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4V6c_0kicuFE600

RIVER RIDGE, La. ( WGNO ) — The defending Class 5A state champion Ponchatoula Lady Wave held off an aggressive Curtis girl’s basketball team to down the Lady Patriots, 76-63, in River Ridge, La., Thursday night.

After trailing 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Wave outscored Curtis 20-7 in the second to take a 35-25 halftime lead.

Ponchatoula extended its lead to 16 points in the second half, thanks to Taylor Jackson hitting six of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter. Teammate Alyssa Hillard scored 20 points, including five in the third.

Curtis pulled to within four off a Chikae Desdunes steal and score with 2:34 to play, but Ponchatoula prevailed with the win.

Four Patriots were in double digit-scoring, including Heaven Jordan and Imani Daniel with 14 each.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Video: Runnels, Guilmino shine in MCA’s 47-29 first-round win over Northwood
Shreveport, LA6 hours ago
St. Aug no match for Holy Cross on Senior Night
New Orleans, LA6 hours ago
Dillard celebrates Senior Night with 75-63 win over SUNO
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Gendusa steps down as St. Martin’s football coach, Dizer steps in
Metairie, LA11 hours ago
Highlights: Mandeville defeats Jesuit to advance to Division I state soccer semifinals
Mandeville, LA2 days ago
Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63
Athens, GA2 days ago
#5 LSU Women to host Play4Kay Game vs Ole Miss
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Louisiana R&B legend Huey ‘Piano’ Smith dies at 89
Baton Rouge, LA12 hours ago
SEC releases the 2023 media day lineup
Baton Rouge, LA13 hours ago
Chalmette students got creative for special Mardi Gras celebration
Chalmette, LA9 hours ago
Throw me something new Mistah!
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
Krewe de Louis celebrates carnival season and new airport addition
New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
New Orleans Saints officially add 5 assistant coaches to the staff
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Big Chief Juan Pardo set to unveil new suit at Tipitina’s
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
SCHEDULED STREAM: Mardi Gras LIVE from New Orleans, Metairie, and more!
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
New Orleans vacuum cleaner inventor David Oreck dies at 99
New Orleans, LA6 hours ago
Balmy Wednesday, storms Thursday!
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy