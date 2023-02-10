Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida State women's basketball falls at Miami Thursday night

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q83vF_0kicrkDS00

No. 19 Florida State Women’s Basketball was unable to close out an important rivalry game on Thursday night as it fell at Miami, 86-82, behind a 27-point fourth quarter from the Hurricanes.

Taking a 65-59 lead into the fourth quarter, the Seminoles (20-6, 9-4) battled until the end, but Miami’s Haley Cavinder took over down the stretch with a 33-point effort and a 10-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. Her desperation 3-point field goal with 2:10 remaining gave the Hurricanes (16-8, 9-4) the late lead at 75-73.

One of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, Florida State went just 10-of-20 from the line on Thursday night. Miami out-rebounded the Seminoles 47-28.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson nearly reached her 12 th double-double of the season with 19 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Senior Sara Bejedi added 13 points with six rebounds while drawing seven fouls. Ta’Niya Latson and Jazmine Massengill added 12 points apiece.

The Seminoles were able to cross past the 70-point mark for the 25 th time in 26 games this season. Timpson helped the Seminoles own the paint, 32-24, while O’Mariah Gordon’s nine points off the bench allowed FSU to out-score the Hurricanes 20-10 in bench points.

FSU and Miami split their season series at 1-1 after the Seminoles defeated Miami, 92-85, in the conference opener on Dec. 21.

Bejedi bolstered the Seminoles in the second quarter, scoring eight points as FSU shot 52.9 percent in the period to take a 44-33 halftime lead. Miami turned around and scored 43 second-half points as the Seminoles were unable to get consistent stops to try and close out the game.

The Seminoles return to the road on Sunday when they face No. 11 Virginia Tech at 2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL
New workforce housing project could be coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Most Popular
Maclay track and field standout signs letter of intent with Cornell
Tallahassee, FL10 hours ago
St. John Paul II keeps making history as the Panthers are final four bound
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Layla Thompson
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
St. John Paul II boys soccer seals up spot in first ever regional final
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida A&M University announces death of trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
FSU's $5 million grant will allow for free childcare for student parents
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
The Tallahassee Highland Games returns this weekend after 10 year hiatus
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
FAMU obtains Citivue Apartments for additional on campus student housing
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
FHSAA removes mandatory menstruation questions from medical history form
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
Florida Chambers of Commerce expects population surge for Leon County
Tallahassee, FL10 hours ago
Tallahassee airport partners with JetBlue
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Gadsden County industrial project could lead to hundreds of jobs
Gretna, FL11 hours ago
Florida Supreme Court denies Donald Dillbeck's motions to stop execution
Tallahassee, FL17 hours ago
Hundreds marching at the Capitol to 'Save our History'
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Tallahassee Airport hosts emergency drill
Tallahassee, FL10 hours ago
Soledad O'Brien visits FAMU for Black History Conversation
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Local organizations rallying to "Save our History"
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
FSU students hold donation drive to support earthquake victims in Turkey
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of MaKayla Bryant
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
StarMetro to host pop-up bus hop event
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Road closures announced for Tallahassee's stormwater outfall project
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Thomasville Police Department to conduct annual road checks this week
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
15 animals adopted during Tallahassee Animal Shelter's "Smooches with Pooches"
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Thomas County to host free pet microchip clinic
Thomasville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy